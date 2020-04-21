VIRGINIA B. HENDRICKSON, 92, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Saint Anne Retirement Home, Fort Wayne. She had been a long time resident of Lincoln Village North in Columbus, Ohio for 33 years and had been a resident of Wildwood, Fla., for 25 years. She moved to Fort Wayne five years ago to be close to her daughter and family. Born June 9, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, active in community events at Wildwood Estates, Wildwood United Methodist Church and loved to sew. Survivors include daughters, Susan Fahrion of Columbus, Ohio, and Janice Roddy of New Haven; son, David (Patty) Hendrickson of Fort Bragg, N.C.; grandsons, Matthew and Brent Roddy and Michael Fahrion; great-grandsons, Jacob, Cole and Owen Roddy; step granddaughter, Chrystal; step great-grandson, Conner; and step great-granddaughters, Julia and Madison. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hendrickson; and son-in-law, Kent Fahrion. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne or The . Arrangements entrusted to D.O McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020