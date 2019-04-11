VIRGINIA C. ELLIOTT, 87, passed on to her Heavenly home on Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Jones; children, Larry (Teresa) Elliott, Kim (Jana) Elliott, Pam Elliott, and Mike (Maija-Liisa) Elliott; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Gladys Lemon; sister, Elaine Beck; and son, Kevin Elliott. "Virginia's loving presence and prayers will be greatly missed." Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Memorial gifts to Cross Border Partners.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2019