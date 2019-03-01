Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA C. "GINNY" (ORMISTON) LOUGH. View Sign

VIRGINIA "GINNY" C. (ORMISTON) LOUGH, 94 1/2 , passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living. Born May 19, 1924, in Fort Wayne where she was raised, Virginia was a daughter of Carl and Ruth (Riley) Ormiston. Virginia spent her life working at General Electric retiring after 24 years in 1988. She was married to Donald T. Lough for 58 wonderful years. They loved spending time with family at the lake and traveling. She loved to read and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Michael) Remley of Fort Wayne; sons, Dennis (Anita) Lough of Woodburn, Ind., and David (Nanell) Lough of Plantation, Fla; nine grandchildren, Laura Brown of Fort Wayne, Angie Guillaume of Lakeland, Fla., Ryan (Melissa) Lough of Vincennes, Ind., Brent (Jill) Lough of Jacksonville, Fla., Clint (Megan) Lough of Woodburn, Ind., Megan Lough of Coral Springs, Fla.. Shawn (Angie) Demarest of Fort Wayne, Andrew (Christine) Demarest of Santa Monica, Calif., and Danielle (Jude) Cooper of Plantation, Fla.; 15 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Cora Beth, Kayla, Trevor, Savannah, Paxton, Chloe, Cyrus, Chase, Myles, Thor, Ava, Marin, Liam, and Caroline; and brothers, Dr. James (Fran) Ormiston of Huntersville, N.C., and Carl D. Ormiston of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T., in 2005; sisters, Dr. Maxine Huffman and Thelma Sperone; and brother, Darrell Ormiston. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials may be directed to the or the American Red Cross. To sign the online guestbook, visit



