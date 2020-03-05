VIRGINIA "RUTH" COLLINS, , 94, passed Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Madison County, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Richard and Mary Bell McFar land. Ruth retired from Kmart after 25 years of service and had attended Shoaff Park Baptist Church. She is survived by daughters, Glynda Harris of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Roger E. Laine of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren, Kristen (Kenneth) Austion, Amy (Keith) Perry and Max Smith; eight great - grandchildren, and five great - great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James D. Collins; daughter, Denita Smith; grandson, James Babbitt; and siblings, Jessie Brady, Clarence Evans and J.D. McFarland. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the or Francine's Friends.www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020