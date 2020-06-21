VIRGINIA E. (RUCOI) BRADLEY
VIRGINIA E. (RUCOI) BRADLEY, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Rucoi and Magdalena Rucoi George. Virginia retired from General Electric after 38 years of service. Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Don) Bobay and Alan (Jean) Bradley; six grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vern F. Bradley; and her seven siblings. At Virginia's request, private services will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are Masses to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
