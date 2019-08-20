VIRGINIA E. CLARK, 95, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 2, 1923, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Goldia A. (Baker) Williams. She graduated from Huntington Township High School in 1941, Huntington College in 1945, and received her Master's Degree from the University of Saint Francis. She was a teacher and guidance counselor for over 30 years for Northwest Allen County Schools. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Jenness Draper of Churubusco, Susan (Lloyd) Hoot of Churubusco and Jill (Steve) Western of Columbia City; sons, Scott (Laura) Clark of Churubusco and Todd Clark of Leo; 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, four brothers, and four sisters. Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington University.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019