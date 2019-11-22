Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA G. HANNUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA G. HANNUM, 106, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 16, 1912, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Lauren and Theresa Griffith. Virginia was raised in Fort Wayne. Upon graduation from St. Augustine's Academy with honors, she was awarded a four year scholarship to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Upon graduation she entered the teaching profession at Marywood High School in Evanston, Ill. She would return to Fort Wayne to Huntertown High School and Elmhurst Hight School. She began her study in Speech and English at Northwestern University while still at Elmhurst. She left before completion to enter the American Red Cross (ARC) in 1943. Virginia proudly served in the Red Cross as a club supervisor, first with the 8th Air Force in England then moving to the mainland of Europe with other units of the Army Air Corps. When the clubs and canteens were closed in 1948, Virginia continued to serve with the Red Cross operations at VA hospitals in Michigan and Texas. At the beginning of the hostilities in Korea, Virginia was tasked by the ARC to establish a network of Red Cross clubs and canteens for UN troops in Korea. She was very successful in achieving that assignment and as a bonus, she met the love of her life who would soon become her husband, Lt Col Calvin Hannum. Virginia remained active with the Red Cross until age 100. As an army wife, Virginia traveled to Fort Knox, Norfolk and Washington, DC. During Cal's service they also lived in France, Germany and Turkey. While living abroad, Virginia continued her volunteer work and also took advantage of the opportunity to travel. When Cal retired from the Army, they continued living in the Washington, DC, area. Virginia not only volunteered, she returned to teaching school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Annandale, Va. She was very effective in instilling a love of speech and debate into many seventh graders. During this time Virginia also served as a lector at St. Michael's and as the trainer for other lectors. While still teaching at St. Michaels, Virginia began masters studies in spirituality. She was awarded a Master of Arts and Spirituality from Notre Dame Institute in Arlington, Virginia, at the age of 83. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-randmother and great-great- grandmother, Ginny was a living example of her faith. Considering no one a stranger, she embraced all she met with her warmth and kindness. "We who have been privileged to know her will miss her infectious smile, her hearty laugh and the kindness she wrapped around us when we were with her. A truly Valiant Woman, she will be greatly missed." Virginia returned to Fort Wayne in 1998. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with Cal, who passed away in 1977. Virginia is survived by her son, David (Susan) Hannum of Kokomo, Ind.; daughter, Marie Hannum of Sarasota, Fla.; brother, James B. Griffith of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded by her husband, Col. Calvin S. Hannum; son, Robert V. Hannum; brothers, F. Donald Griffith, Lawrence C. Griffith, Robert N. Griffith, Thomas C. Griffith, and John O'Neil Griffith; and sister, Sister Mary Richard Griffith. Mass of Resurrection is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross Allen County Fort Wayne Chapter or St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, in Terre Haute, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

