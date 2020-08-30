1/1
VIRGINIA "GINNY" GROSSMAN
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA "GINNY" GROSSMAN, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Goshen, Ind. on Jan. 1, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Ruth (Dovel) Gibson. Virginia graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing and received her B.S. degree in Nursing from Goshen College. She then worked as a RN at Lutheran Hospital. She married James Grossman in 1954, and they had three children: Gary, Luke, and Amy. After devoting herself to raising her three children, she returned to school to become a teacher. She received a B.S. degree in Education and a M.S. degree in Education from Indiana University. Virginia taught for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 40 years. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include sons, Gary Grossman and Luke Grossman, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Amy (Kent) Litchin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Kurt Grossman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Dr. Nicholas (Carrie) Litchin of Ann Arbor, Mich., Katherine Litchin of Shorewood, Wis.; great-granddaughter, Marie Virginia Litchin; sister, Lillian (Dick) Carl of Elkhart, Ind.; sister-in-law, Thelma Gibson of Goshen, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Claude Gibson; and her daughter-in-law, Joan Grossman. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, where she was a longtime member, with calling from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Entombment will follow the service at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Lutheran School, Ladies Aid, or donor's choice. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
I worked with Ginny for many years at Marshall Fields. She was a wonderful, kind lady. Her family will be in my prayers.
Linda Lutzen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved