VIRGINIA "GINNY" GROSSMAN, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Goshen, Ind. on Jan. 1, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Ruth (Dovel) Gibson. Virginia graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing and received her B.S. degree in Nursing from Goshen College. She then worked as a RN at Lutheran Hospital. She married James Grossman in 1954, and they had three children: Gary, Luke, and Amy. After devoting herself to raising her three children, she returned to school to become a teacher. She received a B.S. degree in Education and a M.S. degree in Education from Indiana University. Virginia taught for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 40 years. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include sons, Gary Grossman and Luke Grossman, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Amy (Kent) Litchin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Kurt Grossman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Dr. Nicholas (Carrie) Litchin of Ann Arbor, Mich., Katherine Litchin of Shorewood, Wis.; great-granddaughter, Marie Virginia Litchin; sister, Lillian (Dick) Carl of Elkhart, Ind.; sister-in-law, Thelma Gibson of Goshen, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Claude Gibson; and her daughter-in-law, Joan Grossman. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, where she was a longtime member, with calling from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Entombment will follow the service at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Lutheran School, Ladies Aid, or donor's choice. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com