VIRGINIA HEITKAMP, 80, of Payne, Ohio, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Funeral mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne, with viewing 9:30 to 10 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, Ohio. www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
