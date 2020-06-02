VIRGINIA J. WALL "JANE" VANDERFORD
VIRGINIA "JANE" J. WALL VANDERFORD, 93, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Vanderford Ditslear of Evans Ga.; son, William E. Vanderford III of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sister, Patricia Wall Hawkins of Fort Wayne; and brother, George (Tom) T. Wall of Fort Wayne. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, William E. Vanderford Jr. A celebration of her life will be held jointly with her deceased husband (6/24/18) at their interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne at a later date to be determined when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.
