VIRGINIA "JANE" J. WALL VANDERFORD, 93, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Vanderford Ditslear of Evans Ga.; son, William E. Vanderford III of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sister, Patricia Wall Hawkins of Fort Wayne; and brother, George (Tom) T. Wall of Fort Wayne. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, William E. Vanderford Jr. A celebration of her life will be held jointly with her deceased husband (6/24/18) at their interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne at a later date to be determined when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.