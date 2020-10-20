VIRGINIA K. LIVENGOOD, 83, of rural Wabash, Ind., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 4:25 a.m., at Well brooke of Wabash. Born Jan. 26, 1937, in Garrett, Ind., she was a daughter of Ora and Miriam (Bryant) Souder. Virginia was a 1955 graduate of Garrett High School, and received her BS and Masters degrees, from Ball State University. She married John E. Livergood in Garrett on Aug. 23, 1958; he died April 4, 2019. Virginia was a first grade teacher at Southwood Elementary School, retiring after 26 years, and also taught kindergarten at Somerset Elementary School. She was a member of the Treaty Church of Christ, and was involved with the J.A.M. children's program, and Bible Study Fellowship. She was also a member of the Indiana State Retired Teachers Association. Virginia enjoyed sewing, being outdoors puttering around, Southwood sports, and especially her family. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Wells and Jody Livergood, both of Wabash; two grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Wells of Charlotte, N.C., and Abby (Chaz) Creiglow of Summerville, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Wells of Charlotte and Everly Creiglow of Summerville; and brother, Allen Souder of Fort Recovery, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles Souder and Raymond Souder; and sister, Eleanor Siedel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Treaty Church of Christ, 6780 S 50 E, Wabash, where friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Ryan Weaver officiating. Burial and graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Butler Cemetery, in Butler, Ind. Arrangements by Grandstaff -Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. Preferred memorials are International Disaster Emergency Service (I.D.E.S.) or Treaty Church of Christ. The memorial guestbook for Virginia may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com