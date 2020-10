Or Copy this URL to Share

LIVENGOOD, VIRGINIA K.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Treaty Church of Christ, 6780 S 50 E, Wabash, where friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial and graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Butler Cemetery, in Butler, Ind. Arrangements by Grandstaff -Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.