VIRGINIA KAY (CHAMBERLIN) ACKERMAN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Wheeling, W.Va., Kay was a daughter of the late James Chamber lin and Katharine (Clauss). Kay graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. She married Clement J. "Hans" Ackerman in 1953. She will be remembered for her love of her family and great sense of humor. She retired from North American Van Lines after having a successful wallpaper business. The family would like to say a special thanks to all the great caregivers at Ashton Creek. "Their love and care for our mother was an awesome blessing in her last years of life." She leaves as her legacy, Joseph (Karen) Ackerman of Portland, Ore., Karen (Randy) Kessler of Fort Wayne, Lisa (George) England of Wolcottville, Ind., and Andrew (Kathy) Ackerman of Arvada, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Lough, Matt (Megan) Abbott, G. Zack England, Hilary Abbott, Allison, Drew and Spencer Ackerman; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Kedric (Maura) Chamberlin. Kay was preceded in death by her husband in 1986; brother, James Chamberlin; and sisters, Joan Short and Nancy Hoffman. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one and half hours prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Donations can be made to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen at www.stmarysfw.org/st-marys-soup-kitchen/ . Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

