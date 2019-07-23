VIRGINIA "GINGER" L. BRADTMUELLER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born May 22, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Irene (Minnick) Gibson. Ginger grew up a farm girl and married a farmer, Norman Bradtmueller in October of 1950; he preceded her in death in 2004. She then became a dedicated farmer's wife, enjoying life on the farm and raising two sons. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Mom will be missed by all!" She is survived by her sons, Larry (Cindy) Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne and Lynn (Barb) Bradtmueller of New Haven; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Gibson; daughter-in-law, Kelley Bradtmueller; and grandson, Ezra Hiles. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, with a Vigil at 3:45 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Masses or Visiting Nurse. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019