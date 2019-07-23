VIRGINIA L. "GINGER" BRADTMUELLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA L. "GINGER" BRADTMUELLER.
Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St
New Haven, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St
New Haven, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

VIRGINIA "GINGER" L. BRADTMUELLER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born May 22, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Irene (Minnick) Gibson. Ginger grew up a farm girl and married a farmer, Norman Bradtmueller in October of 1950; he preceded her in death in 2004. She then became a dedicated farmer's wife, enjoying life on the farm and raising two sons. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Mom will be missed by all!" She is survived by her sons, Larry (Cindy) Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne and Lynn (Barb) Bradtmueller of New Haven; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Gibson; daughter-in-law, Kelley Bradtmueller; and grandson, Ezra Hiles. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation a half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, with a Vigil at 3:45 p.m. Preferred memorials are to Masses or Visiting Nurse. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.