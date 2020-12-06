1/
VIRGINIA L. GONGAWARE
VIRGINIA L. GONGAWARE, 84, of Wolcottville, passed away Sunday, Nov 29, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and her Red Hat family. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Gongaware and David Gongaware; grandchildren, Micheal (Cyndy) Gongaware and Lisa Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Miranda Demetz and Liberty Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jacob Gongaware; and her parents, Russell and Mary Moore. There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Veterans.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
