VIRGINIA L. GONGAWARE, 84, of Wolcottville, passed away Sunday, Nov 29, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and her Red Hat family. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Gongaware and David Gongaware; grandchildren, Micheal (Cyndy) Gongaware and Lisa Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Miranda Demetz and Liberty Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jacob Gongaware; and her parents, Russell and Mary Moore. There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Veterans.