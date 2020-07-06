VIRGINIA L. "GINNY" LEHMAN, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Blair County, Pa. on March 18, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Sylvan and Selma Lehman. Ginny graduated high school in Lima, Ohio in 1950. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Religious Education in 1955 from Fort Wayne Bible College. Ginny continued her education and attended Bluffton College in Ohio obtaining her Bachelor's in Education, and obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1963. Ginny taught at Pleasant Lake, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County for 35 years until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Indiana State Teachers' Association, the National Education Teachers' Association, past president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society of the Gamma Lambda Chapter, and a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. In her free time she was a very active member of Brookside Church. For many years Ginny planned the Hymn Sings at Golden Years. She is survived by sisters, Elaine (Robert) Taylor of Fort Wayne, and Milly (Jim) Sivits-Roth; 12 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and -nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lehman; sister, Anna Mae Graber; and very close friend, Dr. Jacqueline Carl. Funeral service is 2 p.m Monday, July 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Church. Virginia will be laid to rest at the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne, Ind.