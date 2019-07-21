VIRGINIA LEE SHOOK, 82, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born July 28, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Violet (Feaster) Shirey. Survivors include her husband, Sheridan Shook of Auburn; daughter, Carol (Richard) Mustain of North Chesterfield, Va.; son, Gary Shook of Auburn; three grandchildren, Gregory Thomas of Garrett, Thomas Hare of Big Long Lake and Allen Thomas of Auburn; a step grandchild, Alexandria Hamilton; and sister, Kathleen Kahn of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie Aberle; and sister, Nadine Manter. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1716 Werling Road, New Haven, Ind., with gathering of family and friends at noon. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019