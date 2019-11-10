VIRGINIA M. GEIMER, 92, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. Virginia was united in marriage to Raymond "Shorty" Geimer on May 25, 1946 in Indianapolis, Ind.; and he preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1990. Survivors include daughter, Sarah (John) Baker of Summerville, S.C.; grandson, Adam (Allison) Cunningham of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Audra (Kristopher) Micon of Onsted, Mich.; grandson, Ross (Alison) Cunningham of Atlanta, Ga.; six great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Larry Isch of Decatur, Ind. She was preceded in death by her son, John Geimer, in 1971 as a result of an auto accident. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home -Decatur, with visitation from noon until the service. Special visitation is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Woodcrest Chapel. Preferred memorials to ACCF - John Geimer Adams Central Scholarship Fund or American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019