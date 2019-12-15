VIRGINIA M. PECK, 93, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Van Horn) Ham -brock. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, Monroeville and the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed quilting, and she loved to spend time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, George (Estela) Peck of Monroeville, John (Karen) Peck of Ossian, Donna Leggett of Hoagland, and Linda (Paul) Hall of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2005; three brothers; and one sister. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Flatrock Church, 12912 Franke Rd., Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Douglas Christian officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church or Heritage Lion's Club. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019