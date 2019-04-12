Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA M. ROCKHILL. View Sign

VIRGINIA M. ROCKHILL, 85, of Fort Wayne, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Heritage Park Health care Facility in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 15, 1933, in Peru, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Keith K. and Gladys Alma (Davis) Doolen. She was married to Donald K. Rockhill for 64 years. "Ginger" worked for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Fort Wayne. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading and quilting as hobbies. She spent a number of years caring for her mother, Gladys, until her passing in 2011. She was a member of the Parkwood Church of God. Virginia is survived by her husband, Don Rockhill; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Sprunger; grandson, Dr. Joel (Kristy) Sprunger of Cincinnati; granddaughter, Lindsay (Stephen) Garden of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Claire Sprunger, Benjamin Garden and Lewis Garden; and brother, Lonny Doolen. She was preceded in passing by her son, Gregory Rockhill, in 1978; and brother, Ward Doolen, in 2017. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homebound Meals Inc. of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at



6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

