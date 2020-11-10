VIRGINIA R. BUNSOLD, 95, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born July 15, 1925, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lois (Kinslow) Studle. She was the owner and bookkeeper for Bunsold Trucking for over 40 years. Virginia enjoyed going to casinos and walking on the beaches of Florida. She is survived by her son, Lynn (Mary Ann) Bunsold; daughters, Sandra Garrett and Marlene Miller; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Topp; and brother, James Studle. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Martin Burns; late husband, Richard Bunsold; grandson, Jason Hunnicutt; sisters, Bernice Chester and Katherine Marty; and brother, Paul Studle. There will be a private graveside service held at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Community Harvest Food Bank, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com