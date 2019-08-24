Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA SUNDERMAN. View Sign Service Information Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc 411 Albany Ave Kingston , NY 12401 (845)-331-0631 Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA SUNDERMAN, 95, of Lake Katrine, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. A native of Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Effie Couch Lamb. She was employed at Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Huntington, Ind., for 25 years, retiring in 1976 as service representative. She was emcee for the Local Yokels music group, which performed in many nursing homes in Northern Indiana. Virginia was a charter member and held many offices in the LaFontaine Toastmistress Club and the American Business Women's Club, both in Huntington, Ind. After retirement, she and her late husband, Glenn, moved to Lake Katrine, N.Y., and spent winters in Texas. She was editor and feature writer for the Winter Texan Times, Mission, Texas, for 13 seasons. During her more than 20 years in Lake Katrine, she was a member of the Hat Band, which entertained at various nursing homes and senior groups in and around Kingston, N.Y. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Langston and her husband, Sid Leavitt of Lake Katrine; two grandchildren, Brett Langston and partner, Janani Ramprasad of Ravena and Todd Langston and partner, Donna Brunig of Clifton Park; two sisters, Patricia Maddox of Wilmore, Ky., and Dorothea Lineback of Cypress, Calif. Virginia is also survived by a former foreign exchange student who came to live for a year with her and Glenn 50 years ago, Hans Werner Jany, a native of Germany. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Roger Lee Sunderman, in 1970; and brothers-in-law, Ed Lineback and Dr. Paul Maddox. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. Online condolences may be left at www. SimpsonGaus. com

