VIRGINIA "GINNY" (WHITMER) THOMAS, 79, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Communities, Fort Wayne. Born March 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Carl) Whitmer. She was the office manager for Earth Source, member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and was active in Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army and Paws to Read. Survivors include her son, Timothy (Carissa) Ryan; daughter, Lisa (Kelly) Kohne; grandson, Chase Ryan; granddaugh-ters, Melissa (Andy) Simmons and Sarah (Phil) Brady; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Ryan; and brother, Daniel Whitmer. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Dr. Kathleen Haller officiating. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs and St. John's Lutheran School, 301 Oak St., Kendallville, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020