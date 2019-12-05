VIRGINIA VIOLA HETFIELD, 100, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was born Nov. 5, 1919, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Fred and Leona Meyer. She married Charles Hetfield in 1943, and spent 48 years together until his passing. Virginia was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and also volunteered for the Red Cross. She stayed busy playing bridge, golf, traveling, helping other people and spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Jane Hoover; grandchildren, Lisa Henschen and Lucas Hoover; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sons, John Hetfield and Thomas Hetfield; and brother, Victor Meyer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross. To leave online condolences please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019