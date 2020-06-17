VITO M. PERILLO, 73, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Chicago, Vito met his late wife, Judith (Siemer) Perillo at a St. Joseph College and University of St. Francis mixer. Married for 39 years, they raised their family almost solely in Fort Wayne. Vito was a CPA and spent most of his working years at Shambaugh & Son's Plumbing and Electric and Schmidt Electric. Vito enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, playing euchre, and watching the Cubs and Bears. Vito attended First Presbyterian Church where he regularly ushered. He also volunteered on election day and for many years donated blood to the American Red Cross. Vito played the accordion and had a lifelong appreciation for music. He was a loyal and supportive husband and parent and could always be counted on, no matter the situation. Surviving are his children, Jill (Douglas) Kinder, Adam (Sonia) Perillo, Allison Perillo, and Darren Perillo; grandchildren, Samson Byus Jr., Blake Byus, Sophie Perillo, and Emily DeLong; step-grandchildren, Nathan Kinder and James (Max) Kinder; brothers, Dennis Perillo and Michael (Karen) Perillo Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Vito was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; and parents, Michael Sr. and Doris (Herring) Perillo. Private family services. Memorials may be made to The Embassy Theatre Foundation or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park Chapel.