VIVIENNE E. ROTHGEB

Obituary
VIVIENNE E. ROTHGEB, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born March 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Rex and Ardyce (Sanford) Nelson. She married Roger Aug. 1, 1970. He preceded her March 14, 2004. Surviving are her daughters, Tammy and Robyn Rothgeb; son, Kevin (Kelly) Rothgeb; brothers, Michael and Ronald Nelson; sister, Shirly Crass; grandchildren, Brett Stump and Kaylee Rothgeb; and great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Hayden and Wesley Stump. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rex Nelson, Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the church. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorials to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, Ind. Online condolences to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019
