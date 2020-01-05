Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. ALAN (AL) SIMMONS. View Sign Service Information The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel 415 E Washington Street Muncie , IN 47305 (765)-288-6669 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel 415 E Washington Street Muncie , IN 47305 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel 415 E Washington Street Muncie , IN 47305 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

W. ALAN (AL) SIMMONS, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus, with his family by his side. Born Nov. 17, 1933 in Muncie, Ind., he was the son of the late Ward M. and Evelyn A. Simmons. Alan graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952 and was Senior Class President. He was a graduate of Indiana University in 1956 and became a CPA in 1958. He worked in public accounting for 58 years until retiring in 2014 at the age of 80. The last 31 years, he was also CFO of the Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County. He was a business broker with Indiana Business Advisors of Indianapolis. Al was actively involved in his profession and the community, serving as Indiana President of the Indiana CPA Society, President of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, on the board of Delaware Country Club, a member of Rotary Club, the Muncie Club and the First Presbyterian Church. He also was active in the United Way and was a member of the Delaware Country Club for over 50 years. Al was an avid golfer and supporter of Indiana University athletics. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julie (Pratt) Simmons; sons, Brad A. (Renee) of Mint Hill, N.C., Greg E. (Bonnie) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Todd A. (Lori) of Yorktown, Ind.; stepdaughters, Lisa Eshleman (Kent) of Brentwood, Tenn., and Amy Dakoske (John) of Loveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and two nieces. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Bird; brother, Larry Simmons; and a sister-in-law, Susan Simmons. The Simmons family would like to extend their appreciation to Morrison Woods and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care of Al. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with calling one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Daren Hofmann officiating. Friends and family may also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the mortuary. Entombment will follow service in Elm Ridge Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, 201 E. Jackson Street #100, Muncie (IN 47305), First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie (IN 47303), or Kindred Hospice, 400 N. High Street #202, Muncie (IN 47305). Online condolences may be directed to the family at

