W. BILL "SMITTY" SMITH, 81, of Churubusco, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on April 27, 1938, he was a son of the late Noah and Rosalyn (Frye) Smith. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1956 to 1959. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 12775. William "Smitty" married Dianna "Lynn" (Ford) in Fort Wayne on March 6, 1964. He retired from NIPSCO in 1993. Bill also drove school bus for Smith - Green Community Schools. Bill is survived by his wife, Dianna Smith; two daughters, Theresa L. (Timothy) Richards and Renee Lynn (Chris) Wenger; son, Scott Kevin Smith; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Smith, Tanner Smith, Christopher Wenger Jr. and Maxim Wenger; brothers, James P. Smith and Richard R. Smith; and sister, Deborah Robins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John K. Smith. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with Bob Seigrist officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials to the Whitley County . To view the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020