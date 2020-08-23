1/1
W. DAVID "DAVE" EDYVEAN
W. DAVID "DAVE" EDYVEAN, 70, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Hunter -town, Ind. He was a lifelong resident of the Hun -tertown and Fort Wayne area. He attended Hunter -town High School and later went on to pursue educational opportunities at Purdue and Indiana Universities. He worked as a Paint Chemist for the Valspar Corporations for 28 years. He was a member of Our Hope Lutheran Church in Huntertown. He is not survived by any immediate family. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road. Graveside service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hope Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
