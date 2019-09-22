W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON, 84, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2019. He graduated from Butler High School in 1952. He was a general contractor / designer. He attended Brookside Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne and he was active in missions. In 1973, he moved his family to Bradenton, Fla., and established "Stapleton Homes". He is survived by sons, Steven (Che) of Sorrento, Fla., Michael of Parrish, Fla., Kevin (Betty) of Clermont, Fla., and Kurt of Parrish, Fla.; daughter, Sandy of Parrish, Fla.; brother, Kent (Maryellen) of Leo, Ind.; sister, Judy Hubbart of New Haven, Ind.; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wayne and Margaret (Bitz) Stapleton; wife, Nancy; daughter, Pamela; and brother-in-law, Robert Hubbart. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN. 46835). Memorials to Franklin Graham Ministries.

