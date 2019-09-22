W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON.
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

W. DOUGLAS "DOUG" STAPLETON, 84, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2019. He graduated from Butler High School in 1952. He was a general contractor / designer. He attended Brookside Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne and he was active in missions. In 1973, he moved his family to Bradenton, Fla., and established "Stapleton Homes". He is survived by sons, Steven (Che) of Sorrento, Fla., Michael of Parrish, Fla., Kevin (Betty) of Clermont, Fla., and Kurt of Parrish, Fla.; daughter, Sandy of Parrish, Fla.; brother, Kent (Maryellen) of Leo, Ind.; sister, Judy Hubbart of New Haven, Ind.; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wayne and Margaret (Bitz) Stapleton; wife, Nancy; daughter, Pamela; and brother-in-law, Robert Hubbart. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN. 46835). Memorials to Franklin Graham Ministries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 485-8500
funeral home direction icon