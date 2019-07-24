CARROLL W. "PIP" FARRIER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. Born July 3, 1929, in Brighton, Iowa, he was a son of Illoah and Margaret (Thompson) Farrier. He graduated from Brighton High School in Brighton, Iowa. On Aug. 16, 1950, he married Mary Lynn Bland in Huntington, W.Va. Pip retired from Franklin Electric as an electronic technician after 20 years of service in 1991. He also was employed with Magnavox for 11 years and ITT for 3.5 years. He played the saxophone his entire life and for several bands including: ITT, Magnavox, Fort Wayne Community Band, and The New Haven Alumni Band. Pip also was a volunteer wheelchair ramp builder. He loved gardening and spending time with his family and loved ones. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lynn Farrier of Fort Wayne; children, Stephen (Kathy) Farrier, Becky (Ron) Bleke and Cindy (Keith) Bricker, all of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Maurice Farrier of Raleigh, N.C. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; daughter, Jeanne Farrier; granddaughter, Kimberly Bleke; and twin great-granddaughters, Lexi and Maya Coil. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, the funeral home. Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019