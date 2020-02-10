Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. GIZE 81 of Bloomington Ind. passed away Thursday F (Euphem -ia Potopoff) RAYMOND. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND W. GIZE, 81, of Bloomington, Ind., passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born on Dec. 30, 1938 in East Chicago, Ind., he was a son of the late Walter and Emma (Euphem -ia Potopoff) Gize. As the youngest son of firstgeneration Russian immigrants, Raymond graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1964. Raymond served as an U.S. Army Captain during the Vietnam War when he was called upon to repay medical school to provide himself a different lif.During his efforts at war, setting up MASH units and his endless hours of work to save soldiers' lives behind and within enemy lines.For these efforts Raymond was awarded a Combat Medic Badge and a Bronze Star. After the war, Raymond started his practice as a Radiologist eventually moving to Fort Wayne, Ind. He was Clinical Fellow of the , appointed Chairman of the C.A.T. Committee for the state of Indiana by Otis Bowen, and was instrumental in bringing MRI to Fort Wayne, Ind. with his love of medicine as a strong force."Raymond is now able to join other soldiers that never got to come home.As they say: 'All of them really died at war and never came home'."On a blind date Raymond's sophomore year at IU, he met the love of his life, Patricia. He was known as "Twinkle-eyes Gize" and when Patricia's family met Raymond, they knew he was "the one."Also surviving are his son, Dr. Gary Gize of Fort Wayne; daughter, Jessica Gize of Bloomington, Ind.; three grandsons, David, Nicholas, and Evan Gize; brother, Walter (Carole) Gize, Jr., of Palo Alto, Calif.; and sister, Olga Carlile, of Freeport, Ill. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Gize, and sisters, Lydia Giffin and Mildred Romanowitz. Per Raymond's wishes, no services are to be held, "but he would love everyone to give pause, Nastrovia!" Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road.



