THOMAS W. MARSHALL JR., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Sue Ann (Shivley) Marshall by his side. Born on Sept. 8, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Marshall Sr., and Florence Alice "Tookie" Marshall. Tom moved to Fort Wayne in May of 2000 from Corpus Christi, Texas. He was employed by Martin Enterprises, Central Crane, and Jeffers. Tom was a member of Local 103 Operating Engineers and had retired this year. He traveled to many states to run the "Big Cranes" that others were hesitant to run. He loved the challenge, and was highly respected by his peers for his skills as an operating engineer. He prided himself in teaching and passing on his experience and learned skills to many potential operators who were in the apprenticeship program. Tom's passion was genealogy. He spent years researching his family tree-going back to the 1700s with thousands of names on his family tree. "Our nephew recently said that Tom had a way about him that made others feel comfortable and often provided a good laugh and that Tom had the greatest handshake of all time." Tom had attended Grace Gathering Church in New Haven. Surviving are his wife, Sue Ann Marshall; children, Ashley Dawn (Tim) Payne, Amanda Dee Comstock, Thomas Hunter Marshall; step-daughters, Jacqueline (Matt) Emerine, Julia (Brian) Klaner; grandchildren, Madison and Maren Payne, Hannah, Brooke, and Katie Comstock, Mathew McNally, Maxton Emerine, Austin and Tyler Klaner; sisters, Kathleen (David) Caylor, Karen (Larry) LaVergne, Karla Wilburn; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Gary Wasson; nieces, Amber Wagenaar, Lauren (Trace) Foster, Lana (Jason) Mangold, Kara (Mike) Kelley; nephews, Thomas James (Allison) Wilburn, Tyler (Melissa) Wasson, Joe (Kara) Wasson; six great-nieces, and three great-nephews. Thomas was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Edward and Marjorie Shivley; and his grandparents. "Our heartfelt thanks to the many that cared for Tom: Parkview Cancer Institute, Dr. Keith Derickson, and Parkview Hospice. A special thank you to our dear friends and neighbors who were our support system and always just a phone call away, to family that came and stayed with us. To co-workers that worked extra, so that Sue could be with Tom as much as possible. Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew him." No service at this time. Memorials, "if you wish, to the charity of your choice
". FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.