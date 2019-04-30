WADE L. GIBSON, 81, of Cecil, Ohio, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance. Born May 14, 1937, in Hoagland, Ind., he was the son of the late Russell and Gladys (Dague) Gibson. On Nov. 26, 1960, he married Mary Lou Dysinger; she preceded him in death on June 25, 2017. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a retiree of North American Van Lines. He is survived by his son, Marty Gibson of Cecil; granddaughter, Mary Ann Gibson; brother, Lloyd Gibson of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and sisters, Wanda Hamrick, Decatur, Ind., and Sharon (John) Pursley, Whiteland, Ind. He was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew; a brother, Bill; and a sister, Helen Wieland. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery, in Cecil, Ohio, with military graveside rites accorded by V.F.W. Post 587. In lieu of any funeral flowers or funeral items, the family strongly suggests please consider a donation to one of Wade's favorite charities: the American Veterans Association; CHP Hospice of Defiance; Catholic Charities; or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019