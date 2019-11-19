WALLACE GRIFFIN NEIGHBORS SR., 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. Born on Aug. 11, 1926 in Roanoke, Va., he was a son of the late Griffin Neighbors and Ollie Neighbors. A member of Shoaff Park Baptist Church, he graduated from Valley High School in Louisville, Ky. He retired from MBD Bank where he worked as a computer programmer for numerous years. Wally spent numerous hours playing tennis and golf in his free time. He enjoyed serving at church. He is survived by his children, Wallace (Teresa) Neighbors Jr. and Lisa (Gregory) Boleyn; and grandchildren, Benjamin (Rachel) Neighbors, Travis (Jennifer) Boleyn and Emilee Boleyn; and great-grandchildren, Toby Neighbors, Clare Neighbors, Jake Vachon and Hudson Boleyn. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Clara Neighbors; his brother, Earl Neighbors; and sister, Juanita Monahan. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial donations may be given to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2019