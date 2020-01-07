WALLACE "BRUCE" MARTIN, 86, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Elkhart, Ind. on Jan. 5, 1933, he was a son of the late Wallace and Alta (nee Garl) Martin. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Elkhart High School in 1951. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Purdue and a master's degree from University of Saint Francis. He worked at Hazeltine Corporation in Indianapolis before going on to work as an Electrical Engineer at Magnavox/North American Philips in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church and supported his wife and daughters through Girl Scouts becoming a lifetime member. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and photography. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Martin; daughters, Cindy (Drew Brooks) Martin and Jan (David) Goldsmith; and grandchildren, Jason (Callie) Goldsmith, Jessica (John) Chambers and Jamie Goldsmith; and great-grandchildren, Conner, Chase, Jackson, Ayleana, and Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Melvin and Alta Mae Brighton; and brother, Clyde Eugene Martin. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road., Fort Wayne (IN 46835) with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Bennett Cemetery, Rays Crossing, Shelby County, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana and Michigan, Allen County 4-H, or St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020