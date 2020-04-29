WALTER A. "TONY" JOHNSON, 52, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born Sept. 13, 1967, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Walter and Dorothy Johnson. Walter graduated from Northrop High School and was employed with Hoover the Mover for 15 years. Walter is survived by his siblings, Jeffrey (Nichelle) Johnson, Takisha Bennett and Kimball (Lou-Ann) Black, all of Fort Wayne; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles as well as many special cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Johnson. Private viewing and service is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020