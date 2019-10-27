Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

REV. DR., WALTER A. MAIER II, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord," Revelation 14:13. Maier was the elder son of Rev. Dr. Walter A. Maier I, founder of the International Lutheran Hour. A 1948 graduate of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., Maier also did graduate work at Washington University in that city (M.A.) and at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis. He was pastor (1949-65) of Lutheran congregations in Elma, N.Y., Levittown, Pa., and Milwaukee, Wis. While he was in Levittown, the congregation grew from a few families to 481 communicants and 1,333 souls (of whom 534 were in Sunday School), and operated a Christian day school. While in Milwaukee, he was appointed a South Wisconsin District Circuit Counselor and was a guest instructor at Concordia College. From 1965-2013 he was a professor of Exegetical Theology (New Testament) at Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, Ill., and Fort Wayne. In 1967 he acquired the Master of Sacred Theology degree and in 1970 the Doctor of Theology degree at the St. Louis Seminary. A vice-president of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod from 1973-1995, Maier was a lecturer and preacher throughout his church body. During this period he served as a member of the synod's Commission on Theology and Church Relations and as the synodical president's representative on both governing board of the two seminaries of The Lutheran Church-Canada. At the Fort Wayne seminary he also served in several administrative positions: as chairman of the Department of Exegetical Theology, as Academic Dean, as Vice President/Assistant to the President, as chairman of the seminary's 150th Anniversary celebration, and as director of the Distance Education Leading to Ordination (DELTO) program. In recognition of his work with DELTO, his membership on the Advisory Council of Concordia College - New York (at Bronxville), and other synodical services, the New York college awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 1999. Dr. Maier was also a pastoral assistant and Bible study leader at Our Hope Lutheran Church, Huntertown, Ind., for a number of years. In addition to his master's theses and doctoral dissertation, he was the author of numerous articles, booklet and published sermons. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Leah M. nee Gach; his son, Rev Dr. Walter A. (Nancy) Maier III, professor of Exegetical Theology (Old Testament) at Concordia Theological Seminary; his son, Rev. Dr. David P. E. (Patricia) Maier, president of the Michigan District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; six grandchildren, Leah (Kyle) DeWees of Saginaw, Mich., Joel (Shae) of Ypsilanti, Mich., James of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Hannah (Garrett) Wenzelburger of Harrison Township, Mich., and Sara and Eden Nicole of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren, Beckett, Avery, Grayson, and Luke; a brother, Rev. Dr. Paul L. (Joan) Maier of Kalamazoo, Mich.; four nieces; and nine grand-nieces and -nephews. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 South Barr Street, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to the Dr. Walter A. Maier Student Scholarship Endowment of Concordia Theological Seminary, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the TV program "Worship Anew" (produced locally by Lutheran Ministries Media).



