WALTER F. KOESTER, 90, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 1:22 a.m., at Brook dale, Fort Wayne. Surviving are his daughters, Sharon (George) Rorick of Monroe ville, Ind., Joyce (Kenneth) Fisher of Fort Wayne and Janet (John) Long of Payne, Ohio; brother, Harry (Alice) Koester of Howe, Ind.; sister, Delaine Hapner of Peoria, Ariz.; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linder. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019