WALTER F. MOWERY, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Portland, Ind., a son of the late Charles W. and Naomi J. (Teeple) Mowery. On Aug. 3, 1957, he married Joanne R. Braun. Walt was an Alcohol and Chemical Abuse Counselor. He served his country as a Sgt. In the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, it's Holy Name Society; Knights of Columbus; Adams County Alcohol & Drug Abuse Counsel; I.N.D.E. Drug Counselors Assoc.; National Alcoholic Drug Counselors; Toast Masters International and the American Legion Post #43. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Joanne Mowery of Decatur; one son, Tracy Mowery of Arlington, Texas; three daughters, Terri (Frank) Carlo of Witmer Lake, Ind., Tammy (Jody) Swaidner of Fort Wayne, and Toni Mowery of Avilla; two sisters, Helen (Bun) Meyer of Decatur and Jean Ketchum of Florida; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Mowery; and two sisters, Joan Braun and Claire Brown. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Parish Hall. Father Spencer St. Louis officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur, with the Rosary being recited at 3:30 p.m. Military Graveside Service will follow service at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic School, Masses or the Decatur Wrestling Club. To sign our guest book, click on

