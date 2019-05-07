WALTER F. STOCKER, 86, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Heritage Park Health Care. Born July 22, 1932, in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of William Stocker. He married Claire W. (Wesche) Stocker; she preceded him in death in 2014. Walter worked at GTE for over 25 years and retired in 1997. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War. Walter had a passion for model trains and was a member of the Tri State Model Train Club. He was also a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church Choir. Surviving are his son and daughter, Kenneth Stocker and Karen Mesing, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Shilah S. Gipple of Hickville, Ohio, Jennifer S. (Joseph) Doust of Huntertown, Ind., Kevin A. (Michelle) Stocker of Arcola, Ind., and Jonathan Ficther of Jacksonville, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Junior, Jonah Gipple, Josiah and Oliver Doust; and one sister, Ginnie Stocker - Mauro of Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and one brother, William Stocker. Service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, with calling hour prior. The Rev. Tim Graham officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Concordia Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019