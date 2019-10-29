WALTER GRANTHAM, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Kingston Health care. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from International Harvester. Surviving are his daughter, Clydia (Ketu) Early; special niece, Janice Grantham - Johnson (George); four grandchildren, along with a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019