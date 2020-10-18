1/1
WALTER H. NIELSEN
1925 - 2020
WALTER H. NIELSEN, 95, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind. on Oct. 14, 1925, Walt graduated from Valparaiso University. Following graduation Walt served his country in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Walt returned to Fort Wayne to pursue his career in business, ultimately working for General Electric as payroll department manager. He met the love of his life, Betty, and was married for 56 years until her death in 2011. Walt was an avid bowler, fisherman and card player who was inseparable from his little dog, Pepper. He loved Christ and his church, Bethlehem Lutheran. Walt is survived by sons, Kenneth (Misti) and Paul (Debra); and daughter, Lisa Wilder (Kevin). Walt was blessed with four grandchildren, Gregory and Julia Nielsen, and Andrew and Katherine Wilder; and one great-grandson, Gabriel. He was preceded in death by sister, Margaret; and brothers, Clifford and Howard; and parents, Bertha and Herman. Memorial service is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, or Parkview Hospice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
OCT
20
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
OCT
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
