WALTER HENRY HAZELETT JR., 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at home. He was the eldest son of the late Walter Henry Hazelett Sr. and Rachel (Gaunt) Hazelett. He was a graduate of North Side High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. Walter worked in the food industry as the operations manager for PYA Monarch and Sysco Foods. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved all sports, especially watching his grandchildren he never missed a game! "We can't forget IU basketball and White Sox baseball." He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet (Clayton) Hazelett; son, Garth Hazelett; daughter, Angela (Travis) Bradford; grandchildren, Joe, Drew and Audrey; and brother, Dean Hazelett. Private family service. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
online at Support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home.