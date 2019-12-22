WALTER LEE HEFFNER, 84, of Columbia City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born Sept. 28, 1935 in Elkhart County, Ind., he was a son of the late Loren L. Heffner and Grace A. (Gang -wer) Honeywell. Surviving are his sister, Debra (Timothy) Meyer of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Tara, Billie Jo, Jeremy, Matthew, Nicole, and Vaughn; and nine great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis L. Heffner and Ronald L. Heffner; and stepfather, Edgar W. Honeywell. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Ligonier, Ind. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Meyer family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019