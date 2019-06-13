WALTER "TOM" McMAHON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER "TOM" McMAHON.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WALTER "TOM" McMAHON, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Tom was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Margaret Mary (McEvoy) Mc-Mahon. He proudly served in the United States Navy, and is a Korean War Veteran. He worked for Montgomery Wards for 25 years, and Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for 20 years. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus #451. He enjoyed reading, and participating in playing basketball, softball, volleyball, and golf. He enjoyed coaching CYO basketball for the 5th-6th and 7th-8th grade boys team at St. Jude's. Surviving are his children, Timothy (Candace) McMahon, Michael (Martha) McMahon, Gail (Michael) Watkins, and Karen (Jeff) Maxwell; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie N. (Folisi) McMahon; daughter, Diane M. McMahon; and sister, Margaret M. Shea. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or The . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.