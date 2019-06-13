WALTER "TOM" McMAHON, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Tom was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Margaret Mary (McEvoy) Mc-Mahon. He proudly served in the United States Navy, and is a Korean War Veteran. He worked for Montgomery Wards for 25 years, and Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for 20 years. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus #451. He enjoyed reading, and participating in playing basketball, softball, volleyball, and golf. He enjoyed coaching CYO basketball for the 5th-6th and 7th-8th grade boys team at St. Jude's. Surviving are his children, Timothy (Candace) McMahon, Michael (Martha) McMahon, Gail (Michael) Watkins, and Karen (Jeff) Maxwell; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie N. (Folisi) McMahon; daughter, Diane M. McMahon; and sister, Margaret M. Shea. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or The . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019