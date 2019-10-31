WALTER "DEAN" OVERLA, 60, of Stroh, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born Dec. 5, 1958, in Portland, Ind., he was a son of Victor and Thelma (Evans) Overla, they survive in Portland, Ind. Dean was on the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. He worked at B.F. Goodrich in Maintenance for eight years. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. Along with his parents, Dean is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rose; children, Kayla (Zeb) Wilson of Shipshewana, Ind., Laura Overla of Garrett, Ind., Cassidy Overla of Stroh, Ind., Megan (Dustin) Turner of Gaston, Ind., and Micah James of Muncie, Ind.; six grandsons; and sisters, RaMona (Greg) Imel of Union City, Ind., and Stephanie (Dan) Bruggeman of Portland, Ind. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Theresa Overla and Chris Overla. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). A private burial will be held at a later date at North Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Rose Overla.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019