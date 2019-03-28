WALTER R. MESLO, 74, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Pontiac, Mich., a son of the late Arthur and Hildred Meslo. Walter worked 25 years for Deister Machine and most recently at Wal-Mart. He was a member of Parkwood Church of God. Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Sharlene Meslo of Fort Wayne; stepson, Greg (Brooke) Haver; and four grandchildren, Austen, Jaksen, Cadence, and Greysen. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Edward Meslo. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Parkwood Church of God. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019