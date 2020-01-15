Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home, LLC 1021 E. Lewis Street Fort Wayne , IN 46803 (260)-422-6958 Visitation 10:00 AM Faith United Methodist Church 207 E. Dewald St. View Map Service 12:00 PM Faith United Methodist Church 207 E. Dewald St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WALTER THEODORE HAYDEN, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born June 24, 1926 in Tuskegee, Ala., he was a son of the late Rev. Charles Douglas Hayden and Maude Evelyn (Mcleod) Hayden. He graduated from Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala., then moved to Fort Wayne where he met the love of his life, Ernestine Thomas. Walter joined the Army and served overseas during World War II. Walter and Ernestine were married on Sept. 5, 1947 and to this union, nine children were born. Over the years, Walter drove semi - trucks, sold insurance, worked in the Fort Wayne Foundry, at GTE, at Sears Automotive and in the Kresge Warehouse. From 1961 to 1964, he was manager of the Star Bowling Alley which became a meeting and secret sheltering place for civil rights workers during the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham, Ala. Being the consummate entrepreneur, he owned and/or founded Diamond Point Printing, the Unique Cards Company, the Unique Cards and Gift Shop, Diamond Dairy King ice cream shop, Express Print & Copy, W.T. Hayden Power Washing Service, the award winning Fort Wayne Black Pages & Professional Directory, and Walt's Snack Shack. No matter what business he started, he always had the interests of family and the community at heart and he made every effort to exemplify quality in products and services at reasonable prices. Walter was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where he served as Trustee. He loved to bowl, fish, cook, and work in his garden. He was a Lifetime NAACP member and past member of the Urban League. He leaves to cherish his memory, nine children, Linda (Ralph) Jones, Donald (Eileen) Hayden, Steven (Kathy) Hayden, Tracey (Vanessa) Hayden, Michael (Della) Hayden, Anita Hayden, and Janet (Bernard) Williams, all of Fort Wayne, Ronald (Prophetess) Hayden of Weatherford, Texas, and James Brett (Brenda) Hayden of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Catherine W. Hayden and Lovie J. Hayden; 40 grandchildren, 70 great - grandchildren, three great - great - grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ernestine Hayden; seven brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren and one great - grandchild. Service is noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald St., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment in Marion National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home.



